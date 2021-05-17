Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.