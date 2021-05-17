Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Exchange Income stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

