Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.35.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.02. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

