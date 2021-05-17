Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.55.

EIF opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$20.13 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

