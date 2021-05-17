Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.85.

EIF stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.46. 75,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,848. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.69.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

