ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $33,961.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003503 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00717685 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00024666 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

