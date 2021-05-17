Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 304.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.