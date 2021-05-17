Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Jaws Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jaws Acquisition by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jaws Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWS opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

