Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRAU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.