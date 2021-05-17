Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

GSAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Global Synergy Acquisition

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

