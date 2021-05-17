Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

