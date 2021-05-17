Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANZUU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000.

NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

