Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.61 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 72.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

