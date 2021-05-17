Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $149.08. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of EXR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

