Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,198,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097,600 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $54,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

