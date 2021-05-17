FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $790,467.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

