Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $45.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

