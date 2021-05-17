Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

