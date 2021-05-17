Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.96 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $113.96 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

