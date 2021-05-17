Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Ferro alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.