Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Filo Mining has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.89.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

