Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Filo Mining has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.89.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.