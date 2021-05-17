Financial Survey: Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) & Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON)

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Vicon Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $86.83 million 1.28 $2.29 million N/A N/A Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vicon Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 84.32, indicating that its share price is 8,332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 3.94% 3.46% 2.44% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magal Security Systems and Vicon Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats Vicon Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect borders, military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

