Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

