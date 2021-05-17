First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Cut by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,400 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

