First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

FIBK stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,937 shares of company stock worth $1,772,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 126.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

