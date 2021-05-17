First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $50,644.00 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Merchants stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
