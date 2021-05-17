First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $50,644.00 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Merchants stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

