First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,991 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of First Republic Bank worth $245,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $191.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

