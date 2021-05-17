FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $385.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.81 million to $408.93 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,434. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

