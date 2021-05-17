FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

