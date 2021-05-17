Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $35,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,610,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

