FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $394,748.59 and approximately $70.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

