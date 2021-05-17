Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of FND opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

