Folgory Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,427.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $144,427.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00085016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.28 or 0.01237088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00115171 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

