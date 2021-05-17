Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

NYSE FL opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

