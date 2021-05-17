Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

