Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $131.15 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,821 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $131,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $246.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

