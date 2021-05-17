Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $33.06 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $309.43 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $106.25 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

