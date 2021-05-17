Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.