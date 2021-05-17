Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.04% of Golub Capital BDC worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.