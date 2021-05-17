Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 24,304 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $98,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $321.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

