Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

