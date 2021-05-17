FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $38.74

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $37.30. FOX shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 2,991 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FOX by 157.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,123,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.