Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,485 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.