Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welbilt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 106,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

