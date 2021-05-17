Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

