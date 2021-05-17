Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.