Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.04. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,765. Funko has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

