FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$56.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

