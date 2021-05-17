FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

