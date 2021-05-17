FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Titan International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Titan International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.